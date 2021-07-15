Audacy, Inc. to Report 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on August 6

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) will report its 2021 second quarter financial results before the market opens on Friday, August 6, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results and recent progress against its strategic initiatives.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 407-9208 or (201) 493-6784 five minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the following conference name: Audacy Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Participants may also listen to a live webcast of the call by visiting http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145178. Questions will only be taken from participants on the conference call.