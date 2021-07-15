Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

MARIETTA, Pa., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB), an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in 24 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern and Southwestern states, reported today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of its Class A common stock and $0.1425 per share of its Class B common stock. The dividends are payable on August 16, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2021.



Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).