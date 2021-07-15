checkAd

Albioma Brazil: Albioma Codora Energia wins a contract to secure the sale of energy from its 100% bagasse power plant

Press Release

Paris La Défense, 15 July 2021

Brazil: Albioma Codora Energia wins a contract to secure the sale of energy from its 100% bagasse power plant

On 8 July, Albioma's Brazilian subsidiary Albioma Codora Energia won a call for tenders for a new 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA), to run from 2025, covering a volume of 64 GW h at a guaranteed inflation-indexed price of BRL 202.35/MW h.

It will be possible to honour this contract by increasing the volume of cane crushed by the adjoining sugar refinery and by recovering vinasse (an ethanol distillation residue) for energy. The majority of Albioma Codora Energia's production is already sold on the regulated market via long-term inflation-indexed contracts.

The 68 MW Codora Energia cogeneration plant in the state of Goiás, in which Albioma acquired a 65% stake in 2015, adjoins a sugar refinery and distillery owned by the Jalles Machado group. A 40% increase in energy exports has been achieved since the partnership began in 2015, driven by Albioma's work to improve the industrial performance of its facilities, and by Jalles Machado's construction of a sugar refinery in addition to the existing distillery.

Next on the agenda: Results for the first half 2021, on 28 July 2021 (after trading).

About Albioma Contacts
Albioma is an independent renewable energy producer, supporting the energy transition with renewable energies (biomass, solar and geothermal).

The Group operates in Overseas France, Metropolitan France, Mauritius, Brazil and Turkey.

For 25 years it has been developing a unique partnership with the sugar industry, producing renewable energy from bagasse, a fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Albioma is also the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the Group builds and operates innovative facilities with integrated storage, and in Metropolitan France.

The Group recently announced the acquisition of a geothermal power plant in Turkey. 		Investors

Julien Gauthier

+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

Media
Charlotte Neuvy
+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65
presse@albioma.com
   
Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (compartment A) - Eligible for SRD, PEA & PEA-PME and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.

The Group is listed in the Gaïa Index of responsible midcap companies. 		www.albioma.com

 

 

Attachment





