INDUS Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Call

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) (“INDUS” or the “Company”), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, announced today that it will release its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (the “2021 second quarter”) after the market closes on Monday, August 9, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 11:00 am Eastern Time to discuss its results and provide a business update, followed by a live question and answer session. The Company’s press release and supplemental materials containing additional financial and operating information will be available on INDUS’s website under the Investors section in advance of the call.

INDUS encourages participants to pre-register for the 2021 second quarter conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157870/e9fea0f7ec.

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A listen-only webcast of the call will also be made available at the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/indt210810.html.

Those without internet access or those unable to pre-register may dial in at 11:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, by calling:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-866-777-2509
PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-317-5413

An archived recording of the webcast will be available for three months under the Investors section of INDUS’s website at www.indusrt.com.

About INDUS

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 42 buildings totaling approximately 5.1 million square feet (including 32 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 4.7 million square feet) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

CONTACT:
Anthony Galici
Chief Financial Officer
(860) 286-1307
agalici@indusrt.com

Ashley Pizzo
Director, IR & Capital Markets
(212) 218-7914
apizzo@indusrt.com





