INCC Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire SoundTech AI, Inc.

SoundTech AI (STAI) has developed an unprecedented Next Generation 360 Immersive Audio Experience delivered through its proprietary software that bridges quantum computing and artificial intelligence to transform sound and music forever.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCPink: INCC ) , executed a letter of intent on July 2, 2021 to acquire SoundTech AI, Inc.; and subsequently entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SoundTech AI, Inc., today with a closing on or before July 30, 2021. Under the terms of the agreement, INCC will acquire all of the outstanding SoundTech AI shares for preferred X stock valued at $150 million.

"Imagine floating through an ocean of sound space, hearing, feeling and experiencing music on a level never previously achieved," said STAI creator, developer and founder," Andrew Denis. "We've cracked the code on a brand-new music and sound experience as if the listener is hearing their favorite song for the very first time."

STAI's flagship product, Holographic Sound Field (HSF™), is a landmark achievement for all fields of entertainment providing the patented enhanced audio and 3D sound for recorded music, films, live concert performance and gaming.

"The current technologies in the marketplace have removed the element of the magic-of-music. The listener can no longer hear a song how the artists intended and this robs them of the experience of feeling the music, said Mark Young, Chief Communication Officer." "Rediscover listening. Now it's here."

This unprecedented immersive audio experience can be felt on any music device, including headphones, home and car speakers, and any other personal or professional sound system. The listener will be fully immersed in dimensional audio that does not require purchasing additional or special hardware.

The patented HSF™ technology has a universal zero-install download and immediate streaming delivery to ANY device including:

Headphones, earbuds or Inner Ear Monitor

Speakers (Smart speakers, Stereo Speakers, wireless or wired)

Gaming (Xbox, Playstation and IOS/Android)

Home or Movie Theater (THX, Dolby & digital theater formats)

Streaming/Broadcast Services (Audio Streamers, Video Streamers)

Concerts, Live Events and Performances

Mark Romeo, Chief Marketing Officer commented, "High Quality Digital Audio has arrived, and it's called HSF™. We look forward to introducing the future of sound and music to the world through our proprietary products and services, as STAI becomes the new standard in audio, VR and A.I. experiences".