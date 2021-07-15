checkAd

DGAP-DD Gesco AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.07.2021, 21:33  |  21   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.07.2021 / 21:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Rumberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Gesco AG

b) LEI
529900OE7WBEDX7PVB49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1K0201

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21.60 EUR 3585.60 EUR
21.60 EUR 1015.20 EUR
21.60 EUR 1015.20 EUR
21.60 EUR 21.60 EUR
21.60 EUR 1015.20 EUR
21.60 EUR 561.60 EUR
21.60 EUR 561.60 EUR
21.60 EUR 864.00 EUR
21.50 EUR 1032.00 EUR
21.50 EUR 1010.50 EUR
21.50 EUR 430.00 EUR
21.50 EUR 1010.50 EUR
21.50 EUR 2386.50 EUR
21.50 EUR 1010.50 EUR
21.50 EUR 1010.50 EUR
21.50 EUR 709.50 EUR
Seite 1 von 2
GESCO Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Gesco AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 15.07.2021 / 21:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG kündigt Angebot von neuen Aktien an
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Energy AG: ​​​​​​​Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. senkt die Prognose ...
EQS-Adhoc: Kuros to receive $7 million up front and potentially $166.5 million in future revenues under a ...
DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Novem Group legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 16,50 je Aktie ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​Siemens Energy AG: ​​​​​Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. lowers outlook for ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Preliminary second quarter 2021 results above market expectations despite semiconductor ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko engages EpiMetrics to expand Covid-19 testing operations with Udayana University in Bali, ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das zweite Quartal 2021 über Markterwartungen - trotz der ...
Titel
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Mandatory takeover and delisting offer on Fyber shares published
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal akquiriert Übertragungsrechte der AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21:33 UhrDGAP-DD: Gesco AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
14.07.21DGAP-DD: Gesco AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
14.07.21DGAP-DD: Gesco AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
07.07.21DGAP-DD: Gesco AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
07.07.21DGAP-DD: Gesco AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
30.06.21DGAP-News: GESCO-Hauptversammlung: Beschlussvorschläge mit großer Mehrheit angenommen, Ausblick für 2021 auf oberes Ende konkretisiert (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
30.06.21DGAP-News: GESCO-Hauptversammlung: Beschlussvorschläge mit großer Mehrheit angenommen, Ausblick für 2021 auf oberes Ende konkretisiert
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21DGAP-News: GESCO Annual General Meeting: proposed resolutions approved by a large majority, outlook for 2021 specified at upper end of the range
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
21.06.21DGAP-DD: Gesco AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
21.06.21DGAP-DD: Gesco AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings