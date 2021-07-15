Sun Country Airlines Announces Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call Date

MINNEAPOLIS, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) today announced that it will hold its second quarter 2021 earnings call on July 29, 2021 at 8:30a.m. eastern time.



To access the live call and subsequent replay, interested investors and other parties can log on to the Sun Country investor relations website at https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. They may also access the call by dialing 1-(833)-458-0947 (US toll free) or 1 (914)-987-7750 (US toll).