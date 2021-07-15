checkAd

Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Common Shares

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX: CGI) (TSX: CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) (“CGI” or “the Company”) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share payable on September 15, 2021 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021 (“the Dividend”). The Dividend is a capital gains dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Since CGI qualifies as an investment corporation for Canadian income tax purposes, the payment of capital gains dividends allows the Company to recover taxes paid, or payable, on realized capital gains. Non-residents of Canada will not be subject to Canadian withholding tax on the Dividend.

CGI is a closed-end equity fund, focused on medium to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. Its objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains/losses and appropriate income generating instruments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca





