Saratoga Investment Corp. Prices Offering of Additional $125 Million of 4.375% Notes Due 2026 with a Yield-to-Maturity of Approximately 4.1%

NEW YORK, NY, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) (the “Company”) today announced that it priced a public offering of an additional $125 million aggregate principal amount of 4.375% notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) on July 15, 2021. The Notes will be issued at a price of 101.00% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes, resulting in a yield-to-maturity of approximately 4.1%.

Purchasers will be required to pay accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes from March 10, 2021 up to, but not including, the date of delivery of the Notes. On August 28, 2021, the Company will pay this pre-issuance accrued interest on the Notes to the holders of the Notes as of the applicable record date, along with interest accrued on the Notes offered hereby from the date of delivery to such interest payment date.

The Notes will constitute a further issuance of, have the same terms as, rank equally in right of payment with, and be fungible and form a single series with the $50 million in aggregate principal amount of the 4.375% notes due 2026 that the Company initially issued on March 10, 2021. Upon the issuance of the Notes, the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 4.375% notes due 2026 will be $175 million.

The Notes will mature on February 28, 2026, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company’s option at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.375% per year payable semi-annually on February 28 and August 28 of each year, beginning August 28, 2021.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is serving as sole book-running manager for the offering. B. Riley Securities, Inc., Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Hovde Group, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and Maxim Group, LLC are acting as co-managers for this offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem all of its outstanding 6.25% fixed-rate notes due 2025, repay the outstanding indebtedness under its senior secured revolving credit facility, make investments in middle-market companies (including investments made through its SBIC subsidiaries) in accordance with its investment objective and strategies and for general corporate purposes.

