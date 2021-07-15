checkAd

Elgato Launches Facecam, a New Premium Webcam, Alongside Four More New Products for Content Creators

FREMONT, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elgato, a leading provider of hardware and software for streamers and content creators, along with parent company Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), today announced the launch of Facecam, a cutting-edge entry into the world of professional-grade webcams. Facecam captures video in true Full HD 1080p60 through an all-glass studio-quality Elgato Prime lens. Equipped with a Sony Starvis image sensor that excels in indoor lighting conditions, and an optimized fixed focus, Facecam keeps you looking sharp in live streams, conference calls, online classes, or anywhere demanding high-quality HD video capture. The result is a webcam tailor-made for creating today’s most professional content.

Alongside Facecam, today Elgato also launches a host of new gear to upgrade your production setup: Wave XLR, an XLR to USB Type-C microphone interface and digital audio mixer; Stream Deck, now with interchangeable faceplates, a detachable USB Type-C cable, and a beautiful new stand; and Wave Mic Arm plus Wave Mic Arm LP, two fully adjustable boom arms for optimal desktop microphone positioning.

Facecam features a studio-quality f/2.4 24-mm, all-glass Elgato Prime Lens. A state-of-the-art Sony Starvis CMOS sensor with back-illuminated pixel technology ensures extraordinary detail in a variety of lighting conditions, especially indoors. Optimized fixed focus enables you to move freely and stay in focus, while an adjustable field of view up to 82° allows you to set close-up or wide angle shots. Facecam outputs true Full HD at 1080p60fps without artifacts thanks to an advanced image engine that outputs uncompressed video.

Facecam makes configuring and installing an expert webcam setup simple and easy, seamlessly mounting to nearly any monitor or camera mount via a choice of an expandable monitor clamp or a 1/4" thread. Connecting to your PC or Mac via a detachable USB Type-C cable, uncompressed image data is transferred with extremely low latency. The accompanying Camera Hub app gives you DSLR-like control of settings such as field of view, brightness, and exposure – and your settings are saved directly to Facecam for instant recall on all your computers. The Stream Deck plugin enables instant tactile control and integration with your entire setup.

