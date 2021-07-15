Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Series 4 Preference Shares

A cash dividend of $0.23438 per share is payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of the Company’s 3.75% Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 4 of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX: CGI) (TSX: CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) has declared a quarterly dividend on its Series 4 preference shares.

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend” for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

