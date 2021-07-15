checkAd

FingerMotion Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results

Autor: Accesswire
15.07.2021, 22:00  |  54   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQX:FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to report its financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2021. To review the …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQX:FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to report its financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2021. To review the full financial results, please view the Company's recent Form 10-Q filing at www.sec.gov/edgar/search, which should be read in connection with this news release.

Q1 2022 Financial Summary (results expressed in US$ unless otherwise indicated):

  • Reported record quarterly revenue of $6.00 million (includes SMS & MMS, Telecommunications Products & Services and Big Data businesses);
  • Reported quarterly growth in SMS & MMS business revenue of $1.81 million or 77% compared to Q1 2021;
  • Reported quarterly growth in Telecommunications Products & Services business revenue of $1.34 million or 341% compared to Q1 2021;
  • Reported revenues of $98,715 or 198% in Quarter over Quarter (Q4 2021 over Q1 2022) growth in Big Data;
  • Reported quarterly cost of revenue of $5.38 million which was an increase of $2.93 million or 120% compared to Q1 2021;
  • Reported quarterly loss of $909,506 which was an increase of $0.33 million or 57% compared to Q1 2021;
  • Basic and Diluted loss per share of $0.02;
  • At May 31, 2021, FingerMotion had $789,752 in cash, a working capital surplus of $2,352,502 and a positive shareholders equity of $1,455,643;
  • Total Assets were $8.61 million, Total Current Liabilities were $6.05 million and Total Liabilities were $7.16 million; and
  • 38,995,160 common shares were issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2021.

Strong growth continued in both the Telecommunications Products & Services (mobile recharge platform) and the SMS & MMS texting service.

"The first quarter generated $6.00 million in revenue and represented the fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue. If the current trajectory continues, revenue may exceed US$24 million for FYE 2022," stated Martin Shen, CEO of FingerMotion. "Growth continues to be fueled by an expansion of subscribers in new regions along with larger purchases of SMS from our corporate clientele. This is the second consecutive quarter of Big Data revenues and we expect it to continue and eventually outpace our existing revenue streams."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FingerMotion Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQX:FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to report its financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2021. To review the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Marketing Worldwide Corporation Announces the Submission and Approval of a Provisional Patent for a ...
Sarama Resources Announces Upsize of Private Placement To C$2,100,000
Cinedigm Announces Approximately $3.5 Million in Debt Reduction with Final Payoff of Non-Recourse ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational Update
Winston Gold Announces a Private Placement, Prepayment Financing and Strategic Partnership To ...
Sky Gold Reports Drill Results From the Mustang Project, Newfoundland
MasterBeat Corporation's SBQ Holdings, LLC Breaks Ground on the First of Multiple High-End Beach ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
Linde plc: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Gamehost Announces AGM Voting Results
Naked Brand Group Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...