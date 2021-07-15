FingerMotion Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQX:FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to report its financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2021. To review the full financial results, please view the Company's recent Form 10-Q filing at www.sec.gov/edgar/search, which should be read in connection with this news release.
Q1 2022 Financial Summary (results expressed in US$ unless otherwise indicated):
- Reported record quarterly revenue of $6.00 million (includes SMS & MMS, Telecommunications Products & Services and Big Data businesses);
- Reported quarterly growth in SMS & MMS business revenue of $1.81 million or 77% compared to Q1 2021;
- Reported quarterly growth in Telecommunications Products & Services business revenue of $1.34 million or 341% compared to Q1 2021;
- Reported revenues of $98,715 or 198% in Quarter over Quarter (Q4 2021 over Q1 2022) growth in Big Data;
- Reported quarterly cost of revenue of $5.38 million which was an increase of $2.93 million or 120% compared to Q1 2021;
- Reported quarterly loss of $909,506 which was an increase of $0.33 million or 57% compared to Q1 2021;
- Basic and Diluted loss per share of $0.02;
- At May 31, 2021, FingerMotion had $789,752 in cash, a working capital surplus of $2,352,502 and a positive shareholders equity of $1,455,643;
- Total Assets were $8.61 million, Total Current Liabilities were $6.05 million and Total Liabilities were $7.16 million; and
- 38,995,160 common shares were issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2021.
Strong growth continued in both the Telecommunications Products & Services (mobile recharge platform) and the SMS & MMS texting service.
"The first quarter generated $6.00 million in revenue and represented the fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue. If the current trajectory continues, revenue may exceed US$24 million for FYE 2022," stated Martin Shen, CEO of FingerMotion. "Growth continues to be fueled by an expansion of subscribers in new regions along with larger purchases of SMS from our corporate clientele. This is the second consecutive quarter of Big Data revenues and we expect it to continue and eventually outpace our existing revenue streams."
