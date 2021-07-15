FingerMotion Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQX:FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to report its financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2021. To review the …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQX:FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to report its financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2021. To review the full financial results, please view the Company's recent Form 10-Q filing at www.sec.gov/edgar/search, which should be read in connection with this news release.

Q1 2022 Financial Summary (results expressed in US$ unless otherwise indicated):