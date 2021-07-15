checkAd

Energous Corporation Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 29, at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Interested parties can access the call by dialing 888-317-6003 within the United States or 412-317-6061 from international locations and providing the code 0265104 to be connected to the Energous Corporation conference call. The call also will be broadcast on the Energous website at www.energous.com, where it will be archived for at least one year.

For those unable to attend the live call, a replay will be available through August 12, 2021 by dialing 877-344-7529 within the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, using conference ID 10158782.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) is the global leader of Wireless Charging 2.0 technology. Its award-winning WattUp solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for consumer electronics, medical devices, retail, military, industrial/commercial IoT, and automotive applications. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded 240 U.S. patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to our statements about our financial results and the future of the wireless charging industry and our technology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other documents that may be subsequently filed by Energous from time to time with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’s views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

