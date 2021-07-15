checkAd

Blue Foundry Bancorp Announces Closing of Conversion and Stock Offering

Blue Foundry Bancorp (the “Company”), the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, announced today that it had closed its stock offering in connection with the completion of the conversion of Blue Foundry, MHC into the stock holding company form of organization.

The Company sold 27,772,500 shares of common stock at a price of $10.00 per share in its subscription offering. The Company also contributed 750,000 shares of common stock and $1.5 million in cash to the Blue Foundry Bank Charitable Foundation. Upon closing, 28,522,500 shares of the Company’s common stock are outstanding.

The offering was oversubscribed by eligible account holders who had a first-tier priority (those depositors having a qualifying deposit as of December 31, 2019) in the subscription offering. Accordingly, shares will be allocated to first-tier subscribers in accordance with the Plan of Conversion and Reorganization, as described in the Prospectus. No shares will be sold to other subscribers in the subscription offering. Eligible account holders wishing to confirm their allocations online may do so at https://allocations.kbw.com. You may also contact the Stock Information Center at 1-(844) 265-9680, which will be open between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, except bank holidays.

Shares of the Company’s common stock are expected to begin trading on July 16, 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol “BLFY.” The Company’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, expects to mail Direct Registration Statements reflecting the shares purchased in the stock offering, a check for any interest due on funds submitted and, if any subscription was not filled in full, any refund due beginning on or about July 16, 2021.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. acted as marketing agent for the Company in connection with the stock offering. Luse Gorman, PC acted as legal counsel to the Company and the Bank. Hogan Lovells US LLP acted as legal counsel to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bank

Blue Foundry Bancorp will be the stock holding company for Blue Foundry Bank upon the completion of the conversion and stock offering. Rutherford-based Blue Foundry Bank has nearly $2 billion in assets and operates 16 branches in Bergen, Morris, Essex and Passaic Counties, New Jersey. For over 80 years, Blue Foundry Bank has served the local communities where it operates and has deep and longstanding relationships with its business and retail customers as well as local municipalities.

