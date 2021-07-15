Amazon.com to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET.
The event will be webcast live, and the audio and associated slides will be available for at least three months thereafter at www.amazon.com/ir.
