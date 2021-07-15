Sprouts Farmers Market to Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on August 5, 2021

PHOENIX, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today announced it will issue financial results for the second quarter ended July 4, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Following the release, Sprouts’ management will conduct a conference call at 2:00 pm PDT (5:00 pm EDT) to discuss the results for the quarter.



A webcast of the conference call will be available at investors.sprouts.com. Participants should register on the website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.



An audio replay will be available at approximately 5:00 PM PDT (8:00 PM EDT) on August 5, 2021 and will remain available for 72 hours. This can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering the confirmation code: 8184596.