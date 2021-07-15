checkAd

Sprouts Farmers Market to Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on August 5, 2021

PHOENIX, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today announced it will issue financial results for the second quarter ended July 4, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Following the release, Sprouts’ management will conduct a conference call at 2:00 pm PDT (5:00 pm EDT) to discuss the results for the quarter.

A webcast of the conference call will be available at investors.sprouts.com. Participants should register on the website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.
   
An audio replay will be available at approximately 5:00 PM PDT (8:00 PM EDT) on August 5, 2021 and will remain available for 72 hours. This can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering the confirmation code: 8184596.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Susannah Livingston Diego Romero
(602) 682-1584 (602) 682-3173
susannahlivingston@sprouts.com media@sprouts.com

 





Sprouts Farmers Market to Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on August 5, 2021 PHOENIX, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today announced it will issue financial results for the second quarter ended July 4, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Following the …

