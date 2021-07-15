checkAd

Hub Group, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 22:04  |  25   |   |   

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 29, 2021 to discuss its second quarter 2021 results. The results will be announced via press release after the market closes on the day of the call.

Hosting the conference call will be Dave Yeager, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Also participating on the call will be Phil Yeager, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Geoff DeMartino, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the Investors link on Hub Group’s web site at www.hubgroup.com. The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should follow the telephone dial-in instructions below.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, please register at
https://www.yourconferencecenter.com/confcenter/PinCode/Pin_Code.aspx? .... Registrants will be issued a passcode and PIN to use when dialing into the live call which will provide quickest access to the conference. You may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. On the day of the call, dial (888) 206-4064 approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time; enter the participant passcode and PIN received during registration. The call will be limited to 60 minutes, including questions and answers.

An audio replay will be available through the Investors link on the Company's Web site at www.hubgroup.com. This replay will be available for 30 days.

ABOUT HUB GROUP: Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with $3.5 billion in revenue, our 5,000 employees across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

SOURCE: Hub Group, Inc.
CONTACT: Maralee Volchko of Hub Group, Inc., +1-630-271-3745





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hub Group, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call OAK BROOK, Ill., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 29, 2021 to discuss its second quarter 2021 results. The results will be announced via press …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
GAM ernennt neuen Global Head of Wealth Management in Zürich und neuen Head of Private Labelling ...
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
Acutus Medical, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Oza-1 Well Re-Entry Update
NB Private Equity: Strong NAV Growth Drives 32% Growth in Dividend
Titel
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board