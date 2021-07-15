Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET to report its second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update.



In order to participate in the conference call, please dial 800-773-2954 (toll free) or 847-413-3731 (toll) and refer to confirmation number 50196101. The live webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event.