Marten Transport Announces Second Quarter Results

Reports highest operating revenue and operating income for any quarter in Marten’s history – and the best operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges, for any quarter since Marten became a public company in 1986

MONDOVI, Wis., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported the highest operating revenue and operating income for any quarter in Marten’s history – and the best operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges, for any quarter since Marten became a public company in 1986. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, net income improved 18.1% to $21.4 million, or 26 cents per diluted share, from $18.1 million, or 22 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, net income improved 23.8% to $39.4 million, or 47 cents per diluted share, from $31.9 million, or 38 cents per diluted share, for the first six months of 2020.

       
  Operating Results Comparison    
       
    Percentage   Percentage   Percentage   Percentage  
    Increase   Increase   Increase   Increase  
    Three Months   Six Months   Year   Year  
    Ended   Ended   Ended   Ended  
    June 30,   June 30,   December 31,   December 31,  
    2021 vs. 2020   2021 vs. 2020   2020 vs. 2019   2019 vs. 2018  
                           
  Operating revenue 9.4   5.7   3.7 %   7.1 %  
                           
  Operating revenue, net of fuel surcharges 5.0 %   3.7   6.8 %   8.6 %  
                           
  Operating income 12.9 %   21.3   21.9 %   8.7 %  
                           
  Net income 18.1 %   23.8   13.8 %   11.0 %  
         

Operating revenue improved 9.4% to a record $232.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $212.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, and improved 5.7% to $455.5 million for the first six months of 2021 from $431.0 million for the first six months of 2020. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 5.0% to $203.7 million for the 2021 quarter from $194.0 million for the 2020 quarter, and improved 3.7% to $401.8 million for the first six months of 2021 from $387.4 million for the first six months of 2020. Fuel surcharge revenue increased to $28.8 million for the 2021 quarter from $18.3 million for the 2020 quarter, and increased to $53.7 million for the first six months of 2021 from $43.6 million for the first six months of 2020 due to significantly higher fuel prices.

Operating income improved 12.9% to a record $28.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $25.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. This year’s second quarter operating income was $3.0 million more than Marten’s previous record. Operating income improved 21.3% to $52.5 million for the first six months of 2021 from $43.3 million for the first six months of 2020.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 87.7% for the second quarter of 2021 from 88.1% for the second quarter of 2020. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 86.0%, the best ratio for any quarter since Marten became a public company in 1986, from 87.0%.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 88.5% for the first six months of 2021 from 90.0% for the first six months of 2020. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 86.9% from 88.8%.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten said, “Our talented and disciplined people capitalized on the continuing tight freight market to drive our highest operating revenue and operating income for any quarter in our history, and our best operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges, for any quarter since we became a public company in 1986. Our 21.3% operating income improvement in this year’s first six months continues the consistent strong operating income growth we produced in 2020 of 21.9% and in 2019 of 8.7%, across periods that included some challenging operating environments.”

“We have been increasing and will continue to increase the compensation from our customers for our premium services within the constrained freight market largely caused by the unrelenting national shortage of qualified drivers. We are also heightening our emphasis on structurally improving our drivers’ jobs and work-life balance by collaborating with our customers.”

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across the Company’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS: Tim Kohl, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.



MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

  June 30,     December 31,  
(In thousands, except share information) 2021     2020  
    (Unaudited)          
ASSETS              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,672     $ 66,127  
Receivables:              
Trade, net   92,920       83,426  
Other   4,904       4,202  
Prepaid expenses and other   23,444       21,903  
Total current assets   201,940       175,658  
               
Property and equipment:              
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other   947,071       930,123  
Accumulated depreciation   (266,342 )     (275,950 )
Net property and equipment   680,729       654,173  
Other noncurrent assets   1,694       1,805  
Total assets $ 884,363     $ 831,636  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 39,279     $ 25,702  
Insurance and claims accruals   41,438       39,595  
Accrued and other current liabilities   26,272       24,497  
Total current liabilities   106,989       89,794  
Deferred income taxes   123,312       121,098  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   421       411  
Total liabilities   230,722       211,303  
               
Stockholders’ equity:              
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding   -       -  
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 82,880,930 shares at June 30, 2021, and 82,705,005 shares at December 31, 2020, issued and outstanding   829       827  
Additional paid-in capital   85,578       85,070  
Retained earnings   567,234       534,436  
Total stockholders’ equity   653,641       620,333  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 884,363     $ 831,636  
               




MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months     Six Months  
  Ended June 30,     Ended June 30,  
(In thousands, except per share information) 2021     2020     2021     2020  
                               
Operating revenue $ 232,442     $ 212,384     $ 455,488     $ 431,030  
                               
Operating expenses (income):                              
Salaries, wages and benefits   75,296       73,476       148,294       146,237  
Purchased transportation   45,003       36,165       85,768       76,610  
Fuel and fuel taxes   32,007       20,868       60,944       49,165  
Supplies and maintenance   11,167       11,833       22,182       24,061  
Depreciation   25,540       25,972       51,227       51,399  
Operating taxes and licenses   2,718       2,615       5,430       5,254  
Insurance and claims   9,391       11,633       20,837       23,917  
Communications and utilities   2,056       1,977       4,139       3,962  
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment   (5,339 )     (2,216 )     (7,323 )     (3,771 )
Other   6,085       4,805       11,474       10,908  
                               
Total operating expenses   203,924       187,128       402,972       387,742  
                               
Operating income   28,518       25,256       52,516       43,288  
                               
Other   (9 )     (13 )     (19 )     (110 )
                               
Income before income taxes   28,527       25,269       52,535       43,398  
                               
Income taxes expense   7,109       7,135       13,111       11,546  
                               
Net income $ 21,418     $ 18,134     $ 39,424     $ 31,852  
                               
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.26     $ 0.22     $ 0.48     $ 0.39  
                               
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.26     $ 0.22     $ 0.47     $ 0.38  
                               
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.04     $ 0.027     $ 0.08     $ 0.053  
                               

        

        

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

                  Dollar     Percentage  
                  Change     Change  
  Three Months     Three Months     Three Months  
  Ended     Ended     Ended  
                 
  June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2021     2020     2021 vs. 2020     2021 vs. 2020  
Operating revenue:                              
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 83,633     $ 85,966     $ (2,333 )     (2.7 )%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue   12,308       8,234       4,074       49.5  
Total Truckload revenue   95,941       94,200       1,741       1.8  
                               
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   67,227       67,076       151       0.2  
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue   12,894       8,351       4,543       54.4  
Total Dedicated revenue   80,121       75,427       4,694       6.2  
                               
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   22,031       18,542       3,489       18.8  
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue   3,561       1,759       1,802       102.4  
Total Intermodal revenue   25,592       20,301       5,291       26.1  
                               
Brokerage revenue   30,788       22,456       8,332       37.1  
                               
Total operating revenue $ 232,442     $ 212,384     $ 20,058       9.4 %
                               
Operating income:                              
Truckload $ 13,197     $ 11,036     $ 2,161       19.6 %
Dedicated   10,617       11,452       (835 )     (7.3 )
Intermodal   1,850       954       896       93.9  
Brokerage   2,854       1,814       1,040       57.3  
Total operating income $ 28,518     $ 25,256     $ 3,262       12.9 %
                               
Operating ratio:                              
Truckload   86.2 %     88.3 %                
Dedicated   86.7       84.8                  
Intermodal   92.8       95.3                  
Brokerage   90.7       91.9                  
Consolidated operating ratio   87.7 %     88.1 %                

                                                


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

                  Dollar     Percentage  
                  Change     Change  
  Six Months     Six Months     Six Months  
  Ended     Ended     Ended  
  June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2021     2020     2021 vs. 2020     2021 vs. 2020  
Operating revenue:                              
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 167,552     $ 169,823     $ (2,271 )     (1.3 )%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue   23,304       19,509       3,795       19.5  
Total Truckload revenue   190,856       189,332       1,524       0.8  
                               
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   134,129       131,235       2,894       2.2  
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue   24,229       19,229       5,000       26.0  
Total Dedicated revenue   158,358       150,464       7,894       5.2  
                               
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   41,477       39,136       2,341       6.0  
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue   6,119       4,845       1,274       26.3  
Total Intermodal revenue   47,596       43,981       3,615       8.2  
                               
Brokerage revenue   58,678       47,253       11,425       24.2  
                               
Total operating revenue $ 455,488     $ 431,030     $ 24,458       5.7 %
                               
Operating income:                              
Truckload $ 24,612     $ 17,821     $ 6,791       38.1 %
Dedicated   19,553       19,985       (432 )     (2.2 )
Intermodal   3,311       2,260       1,051       46.5  
Brokerage   5,040       3,222       1,818       56.4  
Total operating income $ 52,516     $ 43,288     $ 9,228       21.3 %
                               
Operating ratio:                              
Truckload   87.1 %     90.6 %                
Dedicated   87.7       86.7                  
Intermodal   93.0       94.9                  
Brokerage   91.4       93.2                  
Consolidated operating ratio   88.5 %     90.0 %                



MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months     Six Months  
  Ended June 30,     Ended June 30,  
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
Truckload Segment:                              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 95,941     $ 94,200     $ 190,856     $ 189,332  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 4,146     $ 3,829     $ 4,101     $ 3,821  
Average tractors(1)   1,552       1,727       1,580       1,710  
Average miles per trip   513       557       524       558  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)   9.6 %     10.9 %     9.9 %     11.0 %
Total miles (in thousands)   37,285       42,833       75,568       83,872  
                               
Dedicated Segment:                              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 80,121     $ 75,427     $ 158,358     $ 150,464  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 3,268     $ 3,314     $ 3,241     $ 3,309  
Average tractors(1)   1,582       1,557       1,601       1,525  
Average miles per trip   323       307       315       306  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)   1.1 %     0.8 %     0.9 %     0.8 %
Total miles (in thousands)   32,255       33,174       64,254       64,710  
                               
Intermodal Segment:                              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 25,592     $ 20,301     $ 47,596     $ 43,981  
Loads   8,646       8,693       16,628       18,430  
Average tractors   148       98       141       99  
                               
Brokerage Segment:                              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 30,788     $ 22,456     $ 58,678     $ 47,253  
Loads   14,341       15,280       28,916       31,388  
                               
At June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020:                              
Total tractors(1)   3,162       3,313                  
Average age of company tractors (in years)   1.5       1.8                  
Total trailers   5,299       5,364                  
Average age of company trailers (in years)   3.2       2.7                  
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)   1.7       1.6                  

        

  Three Months     Six Months  
  Ended June 30,     Ended June 30,  
(In thousands) 2021     2020     2021     2020  
                               
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 39,795     $ 60,587     $ 83,365     $ 104,067  
Net cash (used for) investing activities   (44,021 )     (22,558 )     (61,438 )     (59,190 )
Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities   (3,685 )     1,158       (7,382 )     (1,015 )
                               
Weighted average shares outstanding:                              
Basic   82,840       82,527       82,799       82,371  
Diluted   83,397       83,133       83,384       83,018  


(1) Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 118 and 124 tractors as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 
   
(2) Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.




Disclaimer

