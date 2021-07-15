checkAd

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 will be released after market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with related materials, will be available online at ir.flooranddecor.com.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online at ir.flooranddecor.com and by dialing 844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 412-317-6671). The pin number to access the telephone replay is 10158275. The replay will be available until August 12, 2021.

About Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer operating 140 warehouse-format stores and two design centers across 32 states at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate/luxury vinyl plank, and natural stone along with decorative and installation accessories, at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.



