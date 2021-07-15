checkAd

Gilead Sciences to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its second quarter 2021 financial results will be released on Thursday, July 29, after the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day, Gilead’s management will host a webcast to discuss the company’s second quarter 2021 financial results and will provide a business update.

A live webcast will be available on the investor relations page of http://investors.gilead.com and will be archived on www.gilead.com for one year.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

