Procore Announces Timing of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call

Procore Technologies, Inc., (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced that it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

In conjunction with this announcement, Procore will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial (877) 284-6233 (domestic) or (873) 415-0281 (international). The conference ID number is 9009119. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.