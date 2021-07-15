checkAd

Eventbrite Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 22:05  |  20   |   |   

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Eventbrite will issue a press release when its Shareholder Letter has been posted to its Investor Relations website at https://investor.eventbrite.com. Following the release of the Shareholder Letter, Eventbrite will host a webcasted conference call to discuss its results.

Earnings Webcast Information

Event: Eventbrite Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live Webcast Site: https://investor.eventbrite.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Eventbrite’s Investor Relations page, https://investor.eventbrite.com.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it’s an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 200 million tickets distributed to more than 4 million experiences in 2020, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eventbrite Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of Its Total Artificial Heart in the United States
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ON Semiconductor Intelligent Sensing Technologies Enable 360° Vision in AutoX Gen5 Self-Driving ...
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors with ...
ChargePoint Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
JRVR INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste