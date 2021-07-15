NewHold Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Evolv Technology

Approximately 89% of the votes cast at the meeting on the Business Combination proposal, representing approximately 69% of NewHold’s outstanding shares, voted to approve the combination with Evolv. NewHold shareholders also voted overwhelmingly to approve the other proposals at the Special Meeting.

NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: NHIC, “NewHold”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that its shareholders have approved all proposals related to the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Evolv Technologies, Inc. (“Evolv Technology” or “Evolv”) at its Extraordinary General Meeting held today, Thursday, July 15, 2021.

The formal results of the vote will be included on a Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The closing of the Business Combination is anticipated to occur on or about Friday July 16, 2021. Following the closing, the combined company will operate as Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc., and its shares of common stock and warrants are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbols “EVLV” and “EVLVW,” respectively beginning on or about Monday, July 19, 2021.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology is the world’s leading provider of AI-based touchless security screening systems that enhance safety without sacrificing the visitor, student and employee experience. Built on top of its Evolv Cortex AI software platform, the company provides an array of AI-based touchless screening technologies for weapons detection, identity verification and health-related threats. Led by a team of security industry leaders with a track record for delivering first-to-market products, Evolv’s investors include Florida Governor Jeb Bush’s firm, Finback Investment Partners, DCVC, General Catalyst Partners, Lux Capital, SineWave Ventures, Motorola Solutions and STANLEY Ventures. The company’s strategic channel partners include Motorola Solutions, STANLEY Security and Johnson Controls. Evolv Express has earned industry accolades such as the 2020 Edison Awards, two Campus Safety 2020 BEST Awards, Campus Security & Life Safety magazine’s Secure Campus 2020 Awards and Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine and Built in Boston.