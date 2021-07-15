checkAd

NewHold Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Evolv Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 22:05  |  44   |   |   

NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: NHIC, “NewHold”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that its shareholders have approved all proposals related to the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Evolv Technologies, Inc. (“Evolv Technology” or “Evolv”) at its Extraordinary General Meeting held today, Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Approximately 89% of the votes cast at the meeting on the Business Combination proposal, representing approximately 69% of NewHold’s outstanding shares, voted to approve the combination with Evolv. NewHold shareholders also voted overwhelmingly to approve the other proposals at the Special Meeting.

The formal results of the vote will be included on a Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The closing of the Business Combination is anticipated to occur on or about Friday July 16, 2021. Following the closing, the combined company will operate as Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc., and its shares of common stock and warrants are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbols “EVLV” and “EVLVW,” respectively beginning on or about Monday, July 19, 2021.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology is the world’s leading provider of AI-based touchless security screening systems that enhance safety without sacrificing the visitor, student and employee experience. Built on top of its Evolv Cortex AI software platform, the company provides an array of AI-based touchless screening technologies for weapons detection, identity verification and health-related threats. Led by a team of security industry leaders with a track record for delivering first-to-market products, Evolv’s investors include Florida Governor Jeb Bush’s firm, Finback Investment Partners, DCVC, General Catalyst Partners, Lux Capital, SineWave Ventures, Motorola Solutions and STANLEY Ventures. The company’s strategic channel partners include Motorola Solutions, STANLEY Security and Johnson Controls. Evolv Express has earned industry accolades such as the 2020 Edison Awards, two Campus Safety 2020 BEST Awards, Campus Security & Life Safety magazine’s Secure Campus 2020 Awards and Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine and Built in Boston.

Seite 1 von 3
NewHold Investment Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NewHold Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Evolv Technology NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: NHIC, “NewHold”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that its shareholders have approved all proposals related to the previously announced business combination (the “Business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of Its Total Artificial Heart in the United States
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ON Semiconductor Intelligent Sensing Technologies Enable 360° Vision in AutoX Gen5 Self-Driving ...
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors with ...
ChargePoint Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
JRVR INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.07.21Evolv Technology to Present at the CJS Securities Summer New Ideas Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21NewHold Investment Corp. and Evolv Technology Announce Registration Statement Effectiveness and Scheduled Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination on July 15, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten