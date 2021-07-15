checkAd

LSB Industries, Inc. Schedules 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Release for Wednesday, July 28th and Conference Call for Thursday, July 29th

LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after the close of the stock market.

LSB’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss these results. Participating in the call will be President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Behrman, and Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Cheryl Maguire. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6739. Please call in 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin and ask for the LSB Industries conference call. To coincide with the conference call, LSB will post a slide presentation at www.lsbindustries.com on the webcast section of the Investor Info tab. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

To listen to a webcast of the call, please go to LSB’s website at www.lsbindustries.com at least 15 minutes before the conference call to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast will be archived on LSB’s website for 90 days.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States and parts of Mexico and Canada. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.

