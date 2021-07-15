Fifth Third Bank Announces Participation in Office of the Comptroller’s Project REACh

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today joined the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s Project REACh initiative. Project REACh (Roundtable for Economic Access and Change) is a collaborative effort that involves leaders from banking, business, technology, and national civil rights organizations to remove structural barriers to financial inclusion and increase broader participation in the national economy.

“We are proud to work alongside the OCC in an effort to remove barriers to financial inclusion and support our local communities becoming stronger and more prosperous,” said Greg Carmichael, chairman and CEO of Fifth Third Bank. “Financial inclusion is vital to the well-being of the communities we serve and this effort further bolsters Fifth Third’s work to accelerate racial equality and inclusion.”

The OCC announced Project REACh in July 2020 with goals to:

• Reduce the number of people left behind because they lack useful credit scores.

• Increase access to affordable housing.

• Support the vitality of minority depository institutions and small businesses.

Project REACh aims to achieve several changes nationwide that promote financial empowerment. The strategy will also implement successful local projects that can serve as models for financial inclusion, wealth building and addressing issues of financial inequality in areas such as credit alternatives, affordable housing, small business lending and supporting minority depository institutions. Fifth Third has dedicated resources to address these workstreams created by the OCC to drive positive change for its customers. The OCC’s Project REACh aligns with the community and advocacy workstreams from the Bank’s $2.8 billion Accelerating Racial Equality Equity and Inclusion initiative. As part of this work, the Bank recently invested an additional $2.5 million in Detroit-based First Independence Bank. The move makes Fifth Third the largest investor at a total of $5.5 million in the minority depository institution and community development financial institution (CDFI).

For More Information visit occ.gov/reach. To learn more about Fifth Third’s Accelerating Racial Equality, Equity and Inclusion initiative, visit www.53.com/racialequity.

