SPS Commerce Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on Thursday, July 29, 2021. SPS Commerce will host a call to discuss the results at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.



To access the call, please dial (877) 312-7508, or outside the U.S. (253) 237-1184, with Conference ID #7578057 at least five minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.