checkAd

Viridian Therapeutics Appoints Jennifer Moses, CPA to the Board of Directors and as Chair of the Audit Committee

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 22:05  |  21   |   |   

BOULDER, Colo., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Moses, CPA to the Company’s Board of Directors and as Chair of the Audit Committee.

“We are excited to welcome Jennifer to our Board of Directors and as Chair of the Audit Committee. She provides strong financial and strategic experience as a successful leader in the biotechnology industry. Her addition to the Board and as Chair of the Audit Committee will be of great benefit to Viridian as we rapidly advance the clinical development of VRDN-001 and VRDN-002," commented Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Viridian.

"Viridian has successfully assembled an accomplished management team and raised significant capital over the past few quarters to advance the development of multiple product candidates designed to create meaningful new options for patients suffering from Thyroid Eye Disease. It is an honor to join the Company’s Board and support this management team in bringing value to patients and stockholders," said Moses.

Ms. Moses brings extensive experience as a financial executive working with life sciences and biotechnology companies. Currently, Ms. Moses serves as chief financial officer at G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, where she has been a leader within the Finance team since 2015. During this time, she has provided strategic financial counsel on G1’s IPO and subsequent financings, spearheaded the implementation of financial controls and systems, and overseen the expansion of the finance department. Previously, Ms. Moses was a partner at Rankin McKenzie, LLC, where she served as acting chief financial officer and controller for venture-backed companies. In addition to preparing clients for growth by developing long-term financial plans and implementing financial systems, reporting and analysis, she led multiple clients through private placement offerings and acquisitions. Before joining Rankin McKenzie, Ms. Moses held roles of increasing responsibility at Deloitte, including providing tax services to clients and later focusing on strategic planning and internal communications in the Office of the CEO of Deloitte Tax. Ms. Moses received her B.S. in Accounting from The Pennsylvania State University and is a certified public accountant in the State of North Carolina.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is an anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in development for TED, a debilitating auto-immune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Patients with severe disease often require multiple remedial surgeries to the orbit, eye muscles, and eyelids. Viridian is based in Boulder, Colorado, and Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more about Viridian and its programs at https://www.viridiantherapeutics.com/.

Follow us on Twitter @ViridianThera and on LinkedIn.

Viridian Contacts:
Investors:
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7576
IR@viridiantherapeutics.com

Media:
Darby Pearson
Verge Scientific Communications
703-587-0831
PR@viridiantherapeutics.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Viridian Therapeutics Appoints Jennifer Moses, CPA to the Board of Directors and as Chair of the Audit Committee BOULDER, Colo., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
GAM ernennt neuen Global Head of Wealth Management in Zürich und neuen Head of Private Labelling ...
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
Acutus Medical, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Oza-1 Well Re-Entry Update
NB Private Equity: Strong NAV Growth Drives 32% Growth in Dividend
Titel
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board