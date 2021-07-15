Oil-Dri Announces Price Increases for its U.S. and Canadian Branded and Private Label Cat Litter Products

CHICAGO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) today announced that it is notifying customers of plans to raise prices of its cat litter products during the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. These pricing actions will apply to branded and private label cat litter products sold within the United States and Canada.



Over the past year, the company has incurred significant increases in freight, packaging, materials, natural gas, and non-fuel manufacturing costs. Many key components used to mine, manufacture and ship its products continue to escalate. Oil-Dri has made considerable efforts to mitigate the impact of these cost pressures, but the company must implement these pricing actions in order to maintain the high quality of its products and service levels.