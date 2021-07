Martin Marietta Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

RALEIGH, N.C., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”) will host its second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will release results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, that morning before the market opens.

A live, listen-only webcast and supplemental information will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.martinmarietta.com. For those investors without online web access, the conference call may be accessed by calling 970-315-0423, confirmation number 6678376. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. An on-demand replay will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for one year.