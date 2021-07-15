checkAd

SJI Honored for Special Achievement in GIS

Geographic Information System Provider Esri Awards SJI at Virtual User Conference

FOLSOM, NJ, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor Contact: Dan Fidell
(609) 561-9000 ext. 7027
dfidell@sjindustries.com

Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco
(609) 561-9000 ext. 4262
ddirocco@sjindustries.com

FOLSOM, NJ—July 15, 2021— Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, presented SJI with Esri's Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award this week at the annual Esri User Conference (Esri UC), which was presented in a completely virtual format. Selected from over 300,000 eligible candidates, SJI received the award for its innovative use of mapping and analytics technology, as well as leadership in the utility industry.

The SAG Awards are intended to demonstrate an appreciation for organizations using GIS to understand complex data and meet challenges around the world. The users honored with awards are demonstrating all the groundbreaking possibilities of GIS software.

"Meeting our users in person is part of what makes Esri UC so special to me and everyone I work with, but the health of participants is paramount," said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president. "As always, I am honored to present these awards to all the organizations recognized for the bold examples they set applying geospatial technologies to their important work in the government, business, and nonprofit sectors."

Following the acquisition of Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas, SJI needed 38 next generation enterprise systems to be implemented across the newly unified utilities. Among these systems is a geographic information system (GIS), and SJI selected Esri's ArcGIS Enterprise platform. SJI is leveraging these cutting-edge technologies to streamline leak management in the field, automate business processes, and simplify SJI's enterprise architecture.

