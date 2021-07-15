Benefitfocus Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits platform and services provider, today announced it will report its second quarter 2021 results after U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.



In conjunction with the company’s second quarter 2021 announcement, Benefitfocus will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access this call, dial (855) 327-6837 (domestic) or +1 (631) 891-4304 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until August 10, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or +1 (412) 317-6671 (international) with passcode 10015779.

