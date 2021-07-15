checkAd

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Discontinues Phase 3 Study of Mupadolimab (Anti-CD73) for COVID-19 Due to Vaccine Effectiveness in Reducing Hospitalizations

Mupadolimab Phase 1/1b oncology clinical trial continues, with a focus on leveraging B cell activation and enhancement of anti-viral antibodies in an expansion cohort for patients with HPV+ (human papilloma virus) head and neck cancer

Reduces projected 2021 net cash used in operating activities by an estimated $11 million

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has discontinued its Phase 3 study of mupadolimab for COVID-19 due to positive trends exhibited by COVID-19 vaccines in lowering serious infection and hospitalizations. The discontinuation is not related to any safety or efficacy issues observed in study patients. The Company will continue to advance the development of mupadolimab in oncology, where it is currently being studied in a Phase 1/1b clinical trial.

“Since the initiation of our Phase 3 study, it has been confirmed that COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective, particularly in terms of preventing serious disease and hospitalizations; the patient population we intend to treat with mupadolimab,” said Richard A. Miller, M.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Corvus. “We are prioritizing resources on mupadolimab in oncology and intensifying our efforts in our cancer programs.”

“Mupadolimab is one of the most studied anti-CD73 antibodies in clinical development and demonstrates robust B cell activation, which we have reported in both our oncology and COVID-19 programs. Emerging data suggests that enhanced immunity to viral antigens in virally associated cancers could be an important approach to therapy of these cancers, and we already have early evidence of mupadolimab’s activity in HPV+ head and neck cancer from our Phase 1 study. We are now enrolling an expansion cohort for this indication and our goal is to present initial results from this cohort at a medical meeting later this year.”

Mupadolimab (formerly CPI-006) is a humanized anti-CD73 antibody that binds to various immune cells including most B cells. Binding to CD73 inhibits production of immunosuppressive adenosine in the tumor microenvironment, similar to other recently described anti-CD73 antibodies. In addition, mupadolimab appears to have other distinctive properties including effects on B cell function. Upon binding to CD73 on B cells, mupadolimab has demonstrated agonistic properties that result in activation of B cells, trafficking to lymph nodes, differentiation into plasmablasts and secretion of antibodies.

