Casa Systems to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, July 29, 2021

ANDOVER, Mass., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) a leading provider of physical and cloud-native infrastructure technology solutions for wireless, cable and fixed broadband networks, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 results on Thursday, July 29th, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



Casa Systems will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time the same day. A live audio webcast of Casa Systems’ second quarter results discussion will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.casa-systems.com.