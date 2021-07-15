checkAd

Shockwave Medical to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 9, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 22:05  |  29   |   |   

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2021 before market open on Monday, August 9, 2021. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.  

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 795-9106 for domestic callers or (470) 495-9173 for international callers, using conference ID: 1687208. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.
Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which the company refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com.

Media Contact:
Rob Fletcher
rfletcher@shockwavemedical.com

Investor Contact:
Debbie Kaster
dkaster@shockwavemedical.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shockwave Medical to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 9, 2021 SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Shockwave Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
GAM ernennt neuen Global Head of Wealth Management in Zürich und neuen Head of Private Labelling ...
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
Acutus Medical, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Oza-1 Well Re-Entry Update
NB Private Equity: Strong NAV Growth Drives 32% Growth in Dividend
Titel
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board