Shockwave Medical to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 9, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2021 before market open on Monday, August 9, 2021. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 795-9106 for domestic callers or (470) 495-9173 for international callers, using conference ID: 1687208. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com .