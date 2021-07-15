Freddie Mac Named RMBS and CMBS Issuer of the Year

Global Capital Recognizes Freddie Mac with Prestigious Securitization Awards

MCLEAN, Va., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac today announced that it has been named Issuer of the Year in both the residential (RMBS) and commercial (CMBS) mortgage backed securities categories by Global Capital, the international capital markets news and data service. The RMBS and CMBS awards recognize Freddie Mac’s Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) STACR and its Multifamily K-Deal securities, respectively.

“The RMBS Issuer of the Year Award acknowledges Freddie Mac’s ongoing commitment to the credit risk transfer asset class,” said Freddie Mac’s Mike Reynolds, Vice President of Single-Family CRT. “Through CRT, Freddie Mac helps ensure a better housing finance system for homebuyers while decreasing risk and providing unique opportunities for investors.”



Freddie Mac pioneered the single-family agency CRT market in 2013 when it first launched its STACR (Structured Agency Credit Risk) notes. In STACR transactions, credit risk exposure on loans that Freddie Mac owns or guarantees is transferred away from U.S. taxpayers through the issuance of unsecured notes whose principal payments to investors are determined by the performance of a reference pool consisting of recently acquired single-family mortgages from a specified period. Freddie Mac has transferred credit risk on more than $2 trillion in single-family mortgages since inception of the CRT program.