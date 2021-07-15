checkAd

Applied Optoelectronics Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter 2021 ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Applied Optoelectronics will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results and outlook for its third quarter 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. Central Time the same day. To participate in the call, please dial 844-890-1794 and ask to be joined to the Applied Optoelectronics call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and supplemental financials will be accessible from the company's Investor Relations website at investors.ao-inc.com. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will run for five business days and may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering passcode 10157944.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations
Monica Gould
+1-212-871-3927                
ir@ao-inc.com

Lindsay Savarese
+1-212-331-8417
ir@ao-inc.com





