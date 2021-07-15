Dun & Bradstreet Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced that it will release second quarter 2021 earnings before the market opens on August 3, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.dnb.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 855-327-6838 (USA) or 604-235-2082 (International) and enter the conference ID: 10015703. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 3, 2021, through August 17, 2021, by dialing 844-512-2921 (USA) or 412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 10015703.