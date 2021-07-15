Dun & Bradstreet Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced that it will release second quarter 2021 earnings before the market opens on August 3, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.
Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.dnb.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 855-327-6838 (USA) or 604-235-2082 (International) and enter the conference ID: 10015703. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 3, 2021, through August 17, 2021, by dialing 844-512-2921 (USA) or 412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 10015703.
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005839/en/
