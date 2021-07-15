Universal Insurance Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) will issue a press release reporting its second quarter results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The company will host a conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results.
Conference Call and Webcast
- Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET
- U.S Dial-in Number: (855) 752-6647
- International: (503) 343-6667
- Participant code: 5571912
- Listen to live webcast: UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com
- Replay of the call will be available on the UVE website and by phone at (855) 859-2056 or internationally at (404) 537-3406 using the participant code: 5571912 through August 13, 2021
About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.
Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 19 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com.
