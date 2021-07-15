Columbia Property Trust Named a Fortune 2021 Best Workplace in New York

checkAd

Columbia Property Trust announced today that it has been named one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in New York by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. Ranking #57, Columbia is a first-time honoree on this prestigious list, which recognizes companies based on analysis of survey responses from more than 78,000 current employees in the New York State, tri-state, and metro areas. In that survey, 92% of Columbia employees said their company is a great place to work, representing a positive response rate well above the average U.S. company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005981/en/

Columbia Property Trust has been named one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in New York by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. Photo of Columbia’s New York City headquarters at 315 Park Avenue South (Photo credit: Yvonne Albinowski).

“As an office real estate company, we are in the business of providing exceptional workspace for other companies, and therefore our success begins with fostering a great workplace for our own team,” said Nelson Mills, CEO of Columbia. “We have invested for many years in creating a very special culture among our team at Columbia – one that values all contributions and backgrounds, service to each other and our stakeholders, and excellence in all we do. Our commitment and connection have only grown stronger over the past year, and we are honored to see that reflected in Columbia being recognized as one of the best workplaces in New York City.”

The Best Workplaces in New York list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified organization, a designation Columbia first received in 2020.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any other aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work, stated of all those named to the list, “Earning a spot on the Best Workplaces in New York list is an especially significant award this year, as the pace and shape of work has changed dramatically. Leaders at these companies have shown exceptional care for their people. And this support resonates with all employee groups. It doesn’t matter what pronoun they use, their experience level or their pay grade, all people have a great experience.”

