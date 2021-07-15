American Equity Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

AEL will hold a conference call on Friday, August 6, at 9:00 a.m. CT to discuss its second quarter financial results, business, and operations. The call may also include forward-looking statements regarding future performance.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that it will release second quarter 2021 earnings after the close of market on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The second quarter earnings release and financial supplement will be posted on the American Equity website at www.american-equity.com at that time.

Conference Call Information

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing one of the following numbers:

855-865-0606 (Domestic)

704-859-4382 (International)

Passcode: 5148835

Webcast Information

Interested parties who wish to listen to the call on the Internet may do so at www.american-equity.com.

Audio Replay Information

An audio replay will be available shortly after the call through August 13, 2021 by dialing one of the following numbers:

855-859-2056 (Domestic)

404-537-3406 (International)

Passcode: 5148835

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading issuer of fixed index annuities through independent agents, banks and broker-dealers. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, a New York Stock Exchange listed company (NYSE: AEL), is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005998/en/