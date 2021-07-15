checkAd

WEX Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 29, 2021

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced it will report second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29, 2021. From WEX, Melissa Smith, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Roberto Simon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that morning at 10:00 A.M. EDT to discuss the Company's results.

The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the WEX website, www.wexinc.com. The live conference call may also be accessed by dialing (833) 714-0940 or +1 (778) 560-2809. The passcode number is 1764307.

A replay of the live webcast will be available on the Company's website or by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642, conference ID number 1764307, beginning approximately two hours after the webcast. The replay will be available through August 19, 2021.

About WEX Inc.

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, corporate payments, travel and health. WEX has offices in more than 10 countries and employs more than 5,200 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer approximately 16 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions was $20.9 billion in 2020 and was processed in over 20 currencies; our health division provides consumer-directed healthcare technology and services, and reached an estimated 34.3 million U.S. consumers as of March 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

