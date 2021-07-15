WEX Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 29, 2021

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced it will report second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29, 2021. From WEX, Melissa Smith, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Roberto Simon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that morning at 10:00 A.M. EDT to discuss the Company's results.

The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the WEX website, www.wexinc.com. The live conference call may also be accessed by dialing (833) 714-0940 or +1 (778) 560-2809. The passcode number is 1764307.