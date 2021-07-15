Barnes Group Inc. Appoints Jakki L. Haussler to Board of Directors

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Jakki to the Board of Barnes Group Inc. and look forward to her significant contributions to the Company’s growth strategy and ongoing portfolio transformation,” said Thomas O. Barnes, Chairman of the Board, Barnes Group Inc. “Jakki’s extensive experience in public accounting, investment banking, venture capital, and asset management will be an important asset to the Board and the Company as we look to grow through organic and acquisitive investments.”

Barnes Group Inc. ( NYSE: B ) today announced the appointment of Jakki L. Haussler to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective July 15, 2021. Ms. Haussler will stand for election by the Company’s stockholders at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Ms. Haussler has been appointed to the Company’s Compensation and Management Development Committee.

From 1996 until 2019, Ms. Haussler was Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of Opus Capital Management, Inc., a registered investment advisory firm, where she currently remains non-executive Chairman. Ms. Haussler has served on the Board of Cincinnati Bell Inc. since 2008, where she is Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee and a member of the Executive Committee, and where she was previously Chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee, and a member of the Compensation Committee. In addition, Ms. Haussler is on the Board of Directors/Trustees of various Morgan Stanley Funds, and is on the Board of Service Corporation International where she serves on both the Investment Committee and the Audit Committee.

Ms. Haussler holds a BBA in accounting from the University of Cincinnati and a Juris Doctor from the Salmon P. Chase College of Law, Northern Kentucky University.

