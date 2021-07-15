Compass Diversified Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Information

The conference call will feature remarks by Elias J. Sabo, Chief Executive Officer, Ryan J. Faulkingham, Chief Financial Officer, David Swanson, Partner of Compass Group Management LLC (“CGM”), and Pat Maciariello, Partner and Chief Operating Officer of CGM. To participate in the call, please dial (844) 200 6205 (domestic) or + 44 208 0682 558 (international). The passcode is 957741. Please dial into the call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

WESTPORT, Conn., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that it plans to release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Thursday, July 29, 2021, after the close of market trading. The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of CODI's website, https://www.compassdiversified.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Internet broadcast.

For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available through August 5, 2021 at (929) 458 6194 (domestic) or + 44 208 0682 558 (international). The passcode for the call and replay is 800202. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

