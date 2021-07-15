Post Holdings Partnering Corporation Announces Separation of its Units Commencing July 16, 2021

ST. LOUIS, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Holdings Partnering Corporation (NYSE:PSPC) (“PHPC”) today announced that, commencing July 16, 2021, holders of the units sold in PHPC’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) of 34,500,000 units may elect to separately trade the shares of Series A common stock and redeemable warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “PSPC.U”, and the shares of Series A common stock and redeemable warrants that are separated will trade on the NYSE under the symbols “PSPC” and “PSPC WS”, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, PHPC’s transfer agent, to separate the units into shares of Series A common stock and redeemable warrants.



The units were initially offered by PHPC in an underwritten offering. Evercore Group L.L.C. and Barclays Capital Inc. acted as the lead book-running managers for the offering. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 25, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall there be any sales of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.