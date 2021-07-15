checkAd

MGP Announces Appointment of Amel Pasagic as Chief Information Officer

ATCHISON, Kan., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq:MGPI), a leading provider of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions, is pleased to announce that Amel Pasagic, has been appointed to the newly-created position of Chief Information Officer. Mr. Pasagic recently joined MGP as Vice President, IT in connection with MGP’s acquisition of Luxco, Inc. and its affiliated companies, a leading branded beverage alcohol company.

Prior to the acquisition, Pasagic served in a variety of IT leadership roles while at Luxco for 10 years. In his new role, Pasagic will report directly to Dave Colo, President and CEO and will have responsibility for the Company’s overall IT strategy and organization.

“Given the increased size and complexity of MGP following the transformative acquisition of Luxco, we determined this new role would be a critical component to the Company’s long-term success,” said Dave Colo, President and CEO of MGP Ingredients. “Amel has a very strong understanding of the essential areas of information technology, and what sets him apart is his business acumen and ability to translate data into actionable business intelligence for the organization.”

Before joining Luxco, Pasagic served in a variety of consulting roles across multiple business lines within healthcare, manufacturing and financial services while working for Alliance Systems and Programming. Pasagic received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science from Webster University. Pasagic continues his passion for education as an adjunct professor for Webster University.

About MGP Ingredients, Inc.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading producer of premium distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions. Since 1941, we have combined our expertise and energy aimed at formulating excellence, bringing product ideas to life collaboratively with our customers.

As one of the largest distillers in the U.S., MGP’s offerings include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins, and vodkas, which are created at the intersection of science and imagination, for customers of all sizes, from crafts to multinational brands. With U.S. distilleries in Kentucky, Indiana, Kansas, and Washington D.C., and bottling operations in Missouri, Ohio, and Northern Ireland, MGP has the infrastructure and expertise to create on any scale.

