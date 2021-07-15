MGP Announces Appointment of Amel Pasagic as Chief Information Officer

Prior to the acquisition, Pasagic served in a variety of IT leadership roles while at Luxco for 10 years. In his new role, Pasagic will report directly to Dave Colo, President and CEO and will have responsibility for the Company’s overall IT strategy and organization.

ATCHISON, Kan., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI ), a leading provider of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions, is pleased to announce that Amel Pasagic, has been appointed to the newly-created position of Chief Information Officer. Mr. Pasagic recently joined MGP as Vice President, IT in connection with MGP’s acquisition of Luxco, Inc. and its affiliated companies, a leading branded beverage alcohol company.

“Given the increased size and complexity of MGP following the transformative acquisition of Luxco, we determined this new role would be a critical component to the Company’s long-term success,” said Dave Colo, President and CEO of MGP Ingredients. “Amel has a very strong understanding of the essential areas of information technology, and what sets him apart is his business acumen and ability to translate data into actionable business intelligence for the organization.”

Before joining Luxco, Pasagic served in a variety of consulting roles across multiple business lines within healthcare, manufacturing and financial services while working for Alliance Systems and Programming. Pasagic received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science from Webster University. Pasagic continues his passion for education as an adjunct professor for Webster University.

