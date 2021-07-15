checkAd

K92 Mining Announces Q2 Production Results and Record Plant Throughput at the Kainantu Gold Mine

  • Record quarterly plant throughput with 75,667 tonnes processed, representing a 53% increase from Q2 2020.
  • Quarterly production in Q2 of 25,015 oz of gold equivalent (“AuEq”)(1) or 22,153 oz gold, 1,098,730 lbs copper and 14,914 oz silver.

  • Production during the quarter was materially impacted by a surge in COVID-19 cases in Papua New Guinea and the suspension of expatriate travel between Australia and Papua New Guinea from mid-March through to mid-May.

  • K92’s operational resiliency and efficiencies in addressing COVID-19 challenges were reflected in operational performance in the second half of the quarter, with production totaling 16,284 oz AuEq.

  • Head grade was only 2% below budget at 10.3 g/t gold and 0.76% copper despite increased utilization of low-grade stockpiles due to elevated COVID-19 related short staffing during part of the quarter.

  • As a result of positive drilling results, first production stoping from the Judd Vein System is now planned for Q4.

    Note (1): Gold equivalent for 2021 is based on the following prices: gold $1,800 per ounce; silver $25 per ounce; and copper $4.35 per pound.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) announces production in the second quarter (“Q2”) at its Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea of 25,015 oz AuEq or 22,153 oz gold, 1,098,730 lbs copper and 14,914 oz of silver.

During the second quarter, the operation continued its positive ramp-up momentum to run-rate Stage 2 Expansion throughput, delivering record mill throughput of 75,667 tonnes processed. This was achieved despite unexpected short-term challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April and May, Papua New Guinea experienced record levels of COVID-19 cases, which also resulted in a significant number of positive cases identified amongst our employees returning to site, where they must test negative before entering quarantine as the mine operates as a COVID-19-free-site. This resulted in significant short staffing due to COVID-19 related absenteeism in addition to an increase in quarantine length and enhanced quarantine control measures, which impacted staffing levels throughout the operation. In addition, the operation was impacted by COVID-19 related suspension of expatriate travel between Australia and Papua New Guinea which went into effect on March 17 and was only lifted in mid-May.

