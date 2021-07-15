checkAd

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and include a slide presentation. The Company will issue financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 after the close of market trading.

What: Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call
   
When: Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
   
Where: There are two ways to access the call:
   
  Dial-in: 323-289-6581 or 800-430-8332; Passcode: 8885406.
   
  Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call.
   
  For live webcast and slide presentation: http://www.gencoshipping.com.


If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820. Enter the code 8885406 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website: http://www.gencoshipping.com.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We provide a full-service logistics solution to our customers utilizing our in-house commercial operating platform, as we transport key cargoes such as iron ore, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Capesize (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk) enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. As of July 15, 2021, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, nine Ultramax and 13 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,314,000 dwt and an average age of 10.5 years.

CONTACT:
Apostolos Zafolias
Chief Financial Officer
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
(646) 443-8550





