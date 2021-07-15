checkAd

Mercury launches aircraft-ready OpenVPX modules

Safety-certifiable 3U modules lower risk and reduce integration costs for critical avionics applications

ANDOVER, Mass., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced its new line of safety-certifiable 3U OpenVPX SOSA-aligned avionics modules designed to accelerate critical avionics applications and streamline subsystem development and platform safety certification.

“Designing, building, testing and certifying flight-ready mission computers is a costly and time-consuming endeavor,” said Jay Abendroth, vice president, Mercury Mission. “System architects require open standard, safety-certifiable rugged boards to accelerate subsystem development, lower risk and support advanced mission workloads like artificial intelligence, augmented reality and converged applications. Using Mercury’s purpose-built, proven DAL-certifiable SOSA-aligned 3U OpenVPX modules, designers can expedite the certification process while saving time and money.”

The rugged processing, video, storage and power modules feature BuiltSAFE proven, modular, commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) elements complete with hardware and software artifacts to deliver smooth performance and simplify integration. DO-178-certifiable developmental board support packages (BSPs) support Green Hills Software, Lynx Software Technologies, WindRiver and other real-time operating system (RTOS) software to streamline integration and the certification process.

“Aerospace and defense customers are looking to quickly deploy and certify subsystems with safety-critical and platform technologies,” said Pavan Singh, vice president of product management for Lynx Software Technologies. “Our decade-long partnership with Mercury enables us to dramatically accelerate time to deployment, reduce development cost, and maximize interoperability for mission-critical avionics applications.”

The SBC3515-S module included in the new product lineup is the first certifiable Intel Core i7 single board computer with the latest generation processor on the market, delivering up to 40x better performance than traditional safety-certifiable processing boards.
“Mercury has been an Intel partner for many years, providing ruggedized systems based on Intel semiconductor products to the aerospace and defense markets,” said Tony Franklin, general manager, Intel Federal and Aerospace Group. “We are excited to grow our partnership to include use of Intel’s high-performance multicore processors to accelerate critical avionics applications. Systems developed by Mercury with Intel hardware and the Intel Airworthiness Evidence Package can reduce development time for avionic subsystems, while lowering risks and costs.”

