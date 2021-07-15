checkAd

Kuuhubb Announces Final Settlement with FTC

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuuhubb Inc. (“Kuuhubb” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KUU), a mobile game development and publishing company focused on providing the female audience with creative interactive gaming experiences, announces final settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the United States’ consumer protection agency, for allegedly violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act Rule (the COPPA Rule), a law that protects children’s online privacy. The FTC alleged the Company collected personal information from children under the age of 13 without parental consent on or before September 1, 2019. As part of the settlement, the Company agreed to pay a fine of US $100,000 and take steps to make sure that it would not violate the COPPA Rule.

Jouni Keranen, CEO of Kuuhubb, stated, “We recognize we needed to strengthen our data collection practices and our team of programmers has worked tirelessly to ensure the required rigorous oversight is in place, in order for parents to feel safe that personal information is not collected without parental consent. We have also embarked on the development and subsequent implementation of an AI model to not only identify and remove negative behavior from community discussion boards, but also recognize attempts designed to get around certain security measures. We would like to thank the FTC for its understanding, prompt responses to our concerns and in assisting our team to implement the oversight required to ensure that no violation of the COPPA Rule occurs.”

Please visit this link to view the FTC Complaint: https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/documents/cases/1823184recolorcomplaint.pdf

Please visit this link to view the FTC Settlement Filing: https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/documents/cases/1823184recolorstipulatedorder.pdf

Please visit this link to view the FTC Settlement Release: https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/press-releases/2021/07/online-coloring-book-app-recolor-settles-ftc-allegations-it

About Kuuhubb

Kuuhubb is a publicly listed mobile game development and publishing company, targeting the female audience with bespoke mobile experiences. Our Mission is to become a top player in the female mobile game space. We believe in empowering women by creating games and apps that will have our female audience relax, express and entertain themselves every day. Through our games and partnerships with select developers, we explore new lifestyle trends that can be converted into games and apps which will bring value to our users, employees, and shareholders. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kuuhubb has a global presence with a strong focus on U.S. and Asian markets.

